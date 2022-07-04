Skills Ontario is hosting camps across the province to encourage career exploration for youth

This summer, Skills Ontario is hosting skilled trade and technology summer camps for youth entering grades 7, 8, and 9 across the province. With hands-on activities, industry tours, and more, youth can develop their skills and learn about their career paths through sessions led by Skills Ontario staff and skilled professionals.

“We’re thrilled to bring back our popular Summer Camps program,” says Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario. “It is crucial for youth to not only explore opportunities in the skilled trades and technologies, but also to build their skills for the workforce and consider what career path is right for them. The skilled trades and technologies offer incredible pathways, and it is Skills Ontario’s mission to highlight that to youth and to help support Ontario’s future leaders’ career exploration journeys.”

Sponsored by the Government of Ontario and Magna, the Skills Ontario Summer Camp program is providing youth with fun, interactive virtual activities to build skills and learn about the rewarding and fulfilling opportunities in the skilled trades and tech.

Over the months of July and August, students will participate in skilled trade and technology workshops and tours. Skills Ontario is also hosting camps for French-speaking youth and Indigenous youth. In conjunction with in-person camps, Skills Ontario will be offering virtual workshops this summer, as well. More information on this program, including how to register, can be found at skillsontario.com/camp.