Skills Ontario launches new career exploration app

Skills Ontario has officially launched its new career exploration app for Apple and Android devices, Just ahead of the February 1 deadline, Ontario college applicants can now discover 150+ skilled trade and technology specialties. The fully bilingual app is the ultimate toolbox to exploring skilled trade and technology pathways for students of all ages.

Through an aptitude quiz, quick links to partnered organizations, a calendar of fun events, and frequent scholarship and employment opportunity updates, users can see which career paths could be the right fit for them and will learn more about how to succeed in these fields through the app. Users will receive continuous updates with new resources, event details, and scholarship and employment opportunities, and can be found by simply typing “Skills Ontario” into an app store.

“We are thrilled to announce that our app is live,” says Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario. “Inspiring the next generation of skilled trade and technology leaders is crucial to our success as a province, and we are looking forward to providing this unique learning opportunity to Ontarians. Skilled trades and technologies play an imperative role in our lives and continuing to promote these fields and support the professionals working within them benefits us all.”

Skills Ontario has been delivering programs and events since 1989 and continues to reach youth with an aim of inspiring them to explore skilled trades and technologies. Skills Ontario has found great success through its programs and initiatives, and continues to deliver programs for many audiences, including young women, Indigenous youth, new Canadians, persons with exceptionalities, and more, in an effort to connect education, experience, and employment.