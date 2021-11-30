Skills Ontario supports government’s $90 million investment to inspire youth to skilled trades careers

Minister Stephen Lecce and Minister Monte McNaughton have announced that the government is investing $90 million into skilled trades promotion. Jennifer Green, Apprenticeship Youth Advisor and Skills Ontario’s Director of Competitions and Young Women’s Initiatives, also spoke on how the group of advisors served the ministry in making recommendations on how to best encourage and support youth to explore skilled trades careers and how to overcome barriers.

As an organization dedicated to building the future skilled workforce, Skills Ontario applauds the Government of Ontario for this investment. Within this plan, the Ontario government plans to expand the Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program, commit to an annual advertising campaign, host skilled trades career fairs across the province, and more.

“We’re collaborating with great partners like Skills Ontario to ensure students can explore technology skilled trades and apprenticeship pathways,” said Minister Lecce at the announcement. He also thanked the Apprenticeship Youth Advisors for their efforts.

“We are thrilled to continue our strong partnership with the Ontario government, and we support the investment announced today,” says Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario. “Working together and inspiring the next generation of skilled trade and technology leaders is crucial to our success as a province, and we are looking forward to continuing to provide learning opportunities to Ontarians. Skilled trades and technologies play an imperative role in our lives and continuing to promote these fields and the professionals working within them benefits us all.”

“When you have a job in the skilled trades, you have a job for life,” Minister McNaughton said in the Government of Ontario’s news release. “Ontario’s trades are the backbone of our economy. More young people need to know that a job in the trades opens doors to bigger paycheques, with a pension and benefits. The trades can be their ticket to building a better life, strong family, and a stronger community for us all.“

Skills Ontario applauds the government’s continued emphasis on skilled trades, and strongly supports further efforts to reduce the stigma around skilled trades careers. The organization has been delivering programs and events since 1989 and continues to reach youth and aims to inspire them to explore skilled trades and technologies. Skills Ontario has found great success through its programs and initiatives, and continues to deliver programs for many audiences, including young women, Indigenous youth, new Canadians, persons with exceptionalities, and more, in order to connect education, experience, and employment.