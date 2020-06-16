Skills Ontario to offer virtual summer camps

Skills Ontario is thrilled to provide Ontario youth with the opportunity to participate in the virtual Summer Camp program, offering digital tours and activities for campers to explore the skilled trades and tech while at home. With activities in coding, bike and car repair, game design, architecture, and many more, youth can develop their skills and learn about their career paths through virtual workshops lead by Skills Ontario staff and skilled professionals.

“We’re proud to have adapted our Summer Camp program to be entirely virtual,” says Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario. “It is crucial for youth to not only explore opportunities in the skilled trades and technologies, but also to build their skills for the workforce and consider what career path is right for them. The skilled trades and technologies offer incredible pathways, and it is Skills Ontario’s mission to highlight that to youth and to help support Ontario’s future leaders’ career exploration journeys.”

Sponsored by the Government of Ontario and Magna, the Skills Ontario Summer Camp program is providing youth with fun, interactive virtual activities to build skills and learn about the rewarding and fulfilling opportunities in the skilled trades and tech.

Over seven weeks, students entering grades 7, 8, and 9 all across the province can select and participate in skilled trade and technology workshops that interest them. With 191 experiential learning sessions across 32 different subjects, students are encouraged to sign up for multiple activities, workshops, presentations, and panels that pique their interest. More information on this initiative, including how to register, can be found at skillsontario.com/camp.