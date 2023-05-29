Canadian Contractor

Skills Ontario welcomes new partnership with Insurance Bureau of Canada to help underrepresented youth learn about the skilled trades and technologies

May 29, 2023 – Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC.) has joined the Skills Ontario Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program and provide support for the Skills Ontario First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Initiatives.

As a not-for-profit organization, Skills Ontario relies on the support of its partners to deliver programs to young Ontarians.

For over 30 years, Skills Ontario has hosted  initiatives like  conferences and workshops for (but not limited to) Black youth, Indigenous youth, people of colour, newcomers, youth at risk, and people with exceptionalities.

