Skills Ontario’s Jennifer Green appointed as youth advisor in new committee for Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development

The Honourable Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, and the Honourable Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, have announced the appointment of three advisors to a new committee that will advise the Ontario Government on system improvements and other measures that will better enable and encourage youth to pursue the skilled trades. Jennifer Green, Director of Competitions and Young Women’s Initiatives at Skills Ontario, is among the new advisors who will be providing their expertise, time, and talent to serve Ontarians. Green is an Industrial Mechanic Millwright by trade with firsthand knowledge of the apprenticeship and broader education system and an extensive background of developing programs that lead to skilled trades careers.

This panel of advisors, including Adam Melnick and Andrew Pariser, consists of industry leaders that will work with youth, educators, business, parents, and other key partners and will advise the Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development on how to make the skilled trades a viable choice for young people. Green is among the advisors who will work to introduce students from grade one to secondary school to the skilled trades in order to ensure that Ontario’s youth are aware of and encouraged to pursue the opportunities in these career paths.

Skills Ontario plays a key role in skilled trade promotion, and the Government of Ontario is investing $5 million in the organization to help Skills Ontario continue to deliver programs and reach youth across the province.

“We need to reach kids earlier, to let them know that a career in the trades is every bit as worthwhile as a career outside the trades,” says Minister McNaughton. “Today’s investment into Skills Ontario will help us do just that, as they continue to develop and deliver compelling programming.”

Advertisment

“We are proud to deliver skills solutions and to build our future skilled workforce with the Government of Ontario,” says Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario. “We thank the government for the support they are providing to help us have more impact and to strengthen our partnership. As an organization dedicated to encouraging and inspiring youth to pursue the essential skilled professions, we are thrilled to play a key role in not only promoting these careers, but also offering support for the system in which they run.”

Skills Ontario looks forward to continuing to provide engaging and interactive learning opportunities to youth in order to build a strong and robust workforce.