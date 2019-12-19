Sound off for a chance to win free prizes

December 19, 2019 by Rob Blackstien

Markham, Ont.-based ITW Construction Products — the same company that runs the “Show us your project” contest, wants your opinion about ecommerce for building materials, and those of you that provide it have a chance to win a bevy of sweet prizes.

The survey consists of just over 20 questions and will likely take as little as five minutes to complete. But as a reward for your valuable time, ITW will give away a Paslode tool, a $100 gas card and some $50 Tim Horton’s gift cards (so you can keep your workers happy by ensuring your job site is well equipped with Timbits and coffee).

Ready to sound off? Click here to start the survey.