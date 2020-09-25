Speech from the throne includes support for housing, retrofits, green projects

The Justin Trudeau government intends to create thousands of jobs by supporting retrofits of homes and buildings and investing in reducing the impact of climate-related disasters, like floods and wildfires, as part of a modest green agenda announced in the speech from the throne Sept. 23.

Indicating a plan to build “a more resilient Canada,” the government will “help deliver more transit and active transit options,” the speech stated.

Canada’s 150th speech from the throne was read in the Senate Chamber by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette with the prime minister at her side. There was no direct mention of significant stimulus infrastructure spending.

The government will immediately bring forward a plan to exceed Canada’s 2030 climate goal, the speech indicated, and the government will also legislate Canada’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

