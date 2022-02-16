SRHBA announces finalists for 30th Housing Excellence Awards

The Saskatoon & Region Home Builders’ Association (SRHBA) is excited to announce this year’s finalists for the 30th Housing Excellence Awards.

The Housing Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of the Association’s professional members who continue to advance the goals of the residential construction industry and offer housing quality, affordability, and choice in Saskatoon & Region.

The awards are designed to celebrate the variety of ways in which these companies continually raise the standard for quality workmanship and professionalism in the industry. Finalists and award winners have been chosen by an international panel of judges made up of Home Builders’ Association professional members from across North America.

Winners of the awards in the categories below, along with the coveted titles of Certified Professional Home Builder of the Year, Certified Professional RenoMark Renovator of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, and Trade Partner of the Year, will be presented at the 30th Annual Housing Excellence Awards ceremony on February 12th, 2022.

FINALISTS:

Industry Awards – Finalists

All Weather Windows

Big Block Construction

Boychuk Construction Corp.

Edgewater Development Corp.

Ehrenburg Homes

Maison Design + Build

North Prairie Developments

North Ridge Development Corporation

North Ridge Renovations

Pacesetter Homes

Prairie ICF

Marketing Awards – Finalists

Arbutus Properties

Dream

Ehrenburg Homes

Local Flooring Group

North Prairie Developments

North Ridge Development Corporation

Pacesetter Homes

Customer Choice Awards – Finalists

Daytona Homes Saskatoon

Edgewater Development Corp.

Ehrenburg Homes

Hometown Homes

Lexis Homes

Maison Design+Build

North Ridge Development Corporation

R&D Fraser Homes

Warman Homes

Westridge Homes

Renovation and Interior Design Awards – Finalists

Decora Homes

Fresco Interiors Design Group

Haven Builders

North Ridge Renovations

New Home & Multi Family Construction Awards – Finalists