SRHBA announces finalists for 30th Housing Excellence Awards
By The Saskatoon & Region Home Builders’ Association
The Saskatoon & Region Home Builders’ Association (SRHBA) is excited to announce this year’s finalists for the 30th Housing Excellence Awards.
The Housing Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of the Association’s professional members who continue to advance the goals of the residential construction industry and offer housing quality, affordability, and choice in Saskatoon & Region.
The awards are designed to celebrate the variety of ways in which these companies continually raise the standard for quality workmanship and professionalism in the industry. Finalists and award winners have been chosen by an international panel of judges made up of Home Builders’ Association professional members from across North America.
Winners of the awards in the categories below, along with the coveted titles of Certified Professional Home Builder of the Year, Certified Professional RenoMark Renovator of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, and Trade Partner of the Year, will be presented at the 30th Annual Housing Excellence Awards ceremony on February 12th, 2022.
FINALISTS:
Industry Awards – Finalists
- All Weather Windows
- Big Block Construction
- Boychuk Construction Corp.
- Edgewater Development Corp.
- Ehrenburg Homes
- Maison Design + Build
- North Prairie Developments
- North Ridge Development Corporation
- North Ridge Renovations
- Pacesetter Homes
- Prairie ICF
Marketing Awards – Finalists
- Arbutus Properties
- Dream
- Ehrenburg Homes
- Local Flooring Group
- North Prairie Developments
- North Ridge Development Corporation
- Pacesetter Homes
Customer Choice Awards – Finalists
- Daytona Homes Saskatoon
- Edgewater Development Corp.
- Ehrenburg Homes
- Hometown Homes
- Lexis Homes
- Maison Design+Build
- North Ridge Development Corporation
- R&D Fraser Homes
- Warman Homes
- Westridge Homes
Renovation and Interior Design Awards – Finalists
- Decora Homes
- Fresco Interiors Design Group
- Haven Builders
- North Ridge Renovations
New Home & Multi Family Construction Awards – Finalists
- Baydo Development Corporation
- Big Block Construction
- Bronze Developments
- Decora Homes
- Dream
- EVCO Developments
- Ehrenburg Homes
- Haven Builders
- Hometown Homes
- Lexis Homes
- Maison Design+Build
- Mavrik Home Builders
- New Rock Developments
- North Prairie Developments
- North Ridge Development Corporation
- Northern Sky Developments
- Pacesetter Homes
- Selkirk Developments
- Spruce Homes
