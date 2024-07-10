Stanley national survey finds that nearly half of residential trade pros would rather go without their phone than tape

Stanley and a Stanley Black and Decker brand released results from a recent survey that was conducted to help celebrate National Tape Measure Day that suggests that residential professionals may not be able to live without the tape measure. The survey confirmed that residential trade professionals prioritize having their tape measure over their phone.

The survey found that 75 per cent of residential trade professionals reach for their tape measure more than five times per day with more than three-quarters feeling incomplete without their tape measures

“For nearly 100 years, Stanley has been manufacturing tape measures that trade professionals know they can trust,” said Peter Gabriele, group product manager of measuring and layout at Stanley Black and Decker. “We’ve continued to pioneer the tape measure category and deliver new-to-world technologies that help our users get the job done with the backing of Stanley performance and accuracy.”

Different Applications Call for Different Tape Measures

When it comes to what they are measuring, residential contractors surveyed say they most often use their tape measure for measuring materials to cut to size, (65 per cent) followed by measuring room dimensions (44 per cent) and estimating material needs (38 per cent). To tackle the different needs of a residential jobsite, nearly two-thirds of residential pros say they use different types of tape measures for different jobs. When considering design, residential pros noted the length of the tape measure (71 per cent) and the reach of the tape measure (65 per cent) as the highest priority when selecting a new tape measure.

Pros Confirm Tape Measures are a Higher Priority than their Phone

The STANLEY survey found that 75 per cent of residential pros reach for their tape measure more than five times per day, and 50 per cent admit that daily usage is at least 10 times per day. While the survey found that 42 per cent of residential trade pros chose that they would rather go without their phone, wallet and even keys than be without their tape measure, 44 per cent also noted that they would rather go without their morning coffee than be without their tape measure on the jobsite.

Lost and Found on the Job

Nearly two in three residential pros surveyed reported that they misplace their tape measure at least once per day and 28 per cent say their tape measure goes missing as many as three times per day. Although they may go misplaced, 38 per cent say they own more than three tape measures, likely to help with the misplaced tape measures on the job.