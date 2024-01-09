Support Ontario Youth passes 500 apprentices registered

Jan. 9, 2024 – Support Ontario Youth (SOY), a leading industry and government-supported apprentice sponsor group, announce the official registration of 500 apprentices. This significant milestone represents the dedication and hard work of our team, apprentices, mentors, and partners who have contributed to the growth and success of Ontario’s skilled trades industry.

“Skilled trades workers are vital to the growth of our economy,” said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, in a press release. “Our government is proud to invest in organizations like Support Ontario Youth as they continue inspiring young people across our province to explore careers in the skilled trades and helping Ontario reach a historic number of apprenticeship registrations.”

Recognizing that skilled trades are essential for a prosperous future, SOY is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of skilled tradespeople.

“I can’t believe we are at 500 apprentices. What an awesome accomplishment and such amazing growth. We couldn’t have reached this milestone without the support of our dedicated team, apprentices, mentors, and partners,” said Melanie Winter – Executive Director of Support Ontario Youth, in a press release. “Their unwavering support has paved the way for countless people to kickstart their careers and has strengthened Ontario’s skilled trades industry as a whole.”

Since its inception, SOY has provided valuable advice and support to current and future apprentices, employers, and industry stakeholders. SOY’s mission is to streamline the apprenticeship pathway in Ontario by advocating for apprentices and supporting their careers while providing full support to employers.