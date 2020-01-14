Sustainability is central to Calgary Renovation Show

January 14, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

The Calgary Renovation Show kicks off this Friday (January 17) and runs through Sunday (Jan. 19) at BMO Centre, Stampede Park.

The show organizers have changed things up this year, focusing on local experts and sustainable themes. Attendees can get advice and tips for all kinds of renovation/design projects and check out the latest trends in home and lifestyle trends.

All told, there will be over 200 exhibitors to check out.