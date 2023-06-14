Team Ontario wins 39 medals at Skills Canada National Competition

The contest was held at the end of May with the closing ceremony taking place May 27. Team Ontario took home 39 medals: 15 gold, 14 silver and 10 bronze.

During the closing ceremony, RBC also presented the RBC Best of Region Awards to competitors from each province and territory with the best-weighted score. For Ontario, the award was presented to Team Ontario competitors Paxton Coghlin and Dillon Kong from Mechatronics post-secondary contest of Humber College.

“Advancing to the national level is a massive achievement on its own, and we congratulate all our competitors for their success. These young people have worked hard at developing their skills for programs like these. The future of Ontario is in good hands, and it’s important that we support and celebrate our youth who are pursuing these fields,” said Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario, in a statement.

Advertisement

2023 is a WorldSkills Team Canada Qualifying year for the opportunity to compete to represent Canada at WorldSkills in Lyon, France 2024, adding Team Ontario competitors from two contests received invitations to join Team Canada for the WorldSkills Competition. Skills Canada will make an announcement of the official members of Team Canada in the coming weeks.