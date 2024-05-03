Technical program for 2024 ASHRAE Annual Conference now available

The technical program is now available for the 2024 ASHRAE Annual Conference taking place June 22 to 26, at the Marriott Indy Place in Indianapolis, Ind.

At this year’s annual conference, AI in buildings, electrification, building lifecycle assessment and workforce development are among the highly anticipated topics.

“The session topics selected for this conference and the conversations they will foster are more pertinent than ever in our collective efforts to minimize carbon emissions and confront climate change,” said ASHRAE president Ginger Scoggins. “By embracing innovative technologies, transitioning to cleaner energy sources, adopting sustainable practices and investing in workforce development, among other efforts, we will drive progress towards meeting building decarbonization goals and pave the way for a more sustainable future. The ASHRAE Annual Conference serves as the ideal platform to gain these value insights.”

Registrants will have the chance to explore industry-related topics across eight technical tracks during the conference. In addition to tours, social events and award recognitions, an extensive technical program features more than 80 sessions.

Standout sessions include:

Machine Learning Foundations: Intro to data science tools for building industry professionals

Mitigating Electrification Pitfalls with Thermally Driven Heat Pumps

Specifying, Procuring and Meeting Embodied Carbon Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing Requirements

How Hard Can It Be? Simulating and optimizing compressors for next generation systems and refrigerants

Excellent Tools for Professional Development

Integrating Thermal Storage and 40% Tax Credits into ASHRAE Standard 90.1

Building a Strong Foundation: Control and pump design essentials for new engineers

Radiant vs Air vs VRF: Debating decarbonization design alternatives

The ASHRAE Learning Institute will offer 10 courses during the conference. All courses are approved for continuing education credits toward maintaining P.E. licensure.

Five new courses are being offered:

Building Energy Modeling Fundamentals and Applications

Starting the Path to Net-Zero Buildings Using ASHRAE 90.1-2022

Understanding ASHRAE Standard 241 Control of Infectious Aerosols – Background, overview and key requirements

V in HVAC – Health and energy improvements using the indoor air quality procedures

Is Your Building Ready? Applying ASHRAE Standard 241 Control of Infectious Aerosols – Facility assessment, planning and implementation

The plenary session will include Honours and Awards recognitions, Society updates in the Secretary’s Report and a farewell address from 2023-24 ASHRAE President Ginger Scoggins. Two-time champion NASCAR driver and advocate for STEM Education and women’s empowerment, Julia Landauer, is the keynote presenter.

ASHRAE’s newest officers and directors will be installed at the President’s Luncheon. 2024-25 ASHRAE President Dennis Knight, P.E., BEMP, Fellow ASHRAE, will present his inaugural address on the upcoming Society theme, “Empowering Our Workforce: Building a Sustainable Future.”

The 2024 ASHRAE Conference For Integrated Design, Construction & Operations, will be held in conjunction with the ASHRAE Annual Conference, June 24-26, also in Indianapolis, Ind. All Annual Conference registrants have access to CIDCO conference sessions. Information is available at ashrae.org/cidco24.

In-person registration to attend the 2024 ASHRAE Annual Conference is $780 for ASHRAE members ($1035 for non-members which includes a free one-year ASHRAE membership). Early bird registration discounts are available thru April 29. Individual and company virtual registrations are available.

For full technical program, registration and additional for the 2024 ASHRAE Annual Conference, visit ashrae.org/2024Annual.