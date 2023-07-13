Technical Safety BC highlights safety challenges and priorities in annual report

July 13, 2023 – Technical Safety BC’s 2022 State of Safety Report and Annual Report “detail the safety challenges that have impacted British Columbians over the past year, including the ongoing climate crisis, as well as safety priorities that have emerged as the province continues to adapt to a post-pandemic normal,” states a news release.

In 2022, TSBC investigated 81 incidents “caused by unsafe conditions created by unqualified workers, system failures, lack of awareness, or poor asset management choices.”

According to a news release, “the safety priorities identified in this year’s State of Safety Report include work by unlicensed individuals, the potential dangers of working near gas lines, and the impacts of climate change and extreme weather.”

Unlicensed Workers

Technical Safety BC investigated multiple incidents in 2022 caused by unsafe conditions created by unqualified workers. The findings state that many of the unqualified workers were advertising themselves as “handy people with the skills to complete renovations cheaply” through social media.

Gas lines

TSBC investigated 24 reports of gas leaks from damaged gas lines in 2022, including seven incidents that resulted in explosions causing extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure, and multiple injuries.

Climate Change and Extreme Weather

In 2022, there was an increased number of incidents that were the result of “poor safety behaviour, including using outdoor appliances indoors when trying to heat homes, and installing unsafe, overloaded, or unpermitted electrical systems to power equipment such as heat pumps and electric vehicle charging stations.”

The State of Safety report

The State of Safety report “shares data and trends of technologies overseen by Technical Safety BC.” Additional highlights from the report include: