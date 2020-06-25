Terra View Homes receives 2020 ENERGY STAR Canada Builder of the Year Award

Terra View Homes is proud to announce that they have been named the recipient of the 2020 ENERGY STAR Canada Builder of the Year Award, in the small builder category, for new home construction.

The ENERGY STAR Canada Builder of the Year Awards recognize Canadian new home builders that demonstrate excellence and best practices in the ENERGY STAR for New Homes (ESNH) program. Winners are selected based upon activities that advance market transformation towards improved energy efficiency in Canada.

Terra View Homes prides itself as a builder committed to craftsmanship, quality, community, and environmental stewardship. For almost two decades, Terra View Homes has been pioneering green home building practices in Canada. One of the first area home builders to build exclusively ENERGY STAR homes beginning in 2006, the green builder incorporates the key elements of ENERGY STAR, from the foundation to roof-mounted solar panels, in every new home they build.

“This award demonstrates not only our commitment as a builder to the ENERGY STAR New Homes program, but also to helping our homeowners use less energy, diminish their carbon footprints and contribute directly to the fight against climate change.” said David Brix, President of Terra View Homes. “It is an absolute honour to be recognized for our commitment to environmentally conscious and energy efficient building across the country.”

Since embracing the ENERGY STAR program, Terra View Homes has committed to building and labelling their custom homes as ENERGY STAR accredited. The company’s team of professionals, consultants and trade partners are dedicated to continuous collaboration in order to revise each project’s scope of work in order to better comply with ENERGY STAR technical specifications. These specs include, but are not limited to: ultra efficient heating systems, triple pane glass windows and doors, dual flush toilets and water saver taps, state-of-the-art mechanicals and superior insulation systems, low VOC wall paints and finishes, rough-in for future electric car chargers and solar PV readiness with the option for future installation of a full solar photovoltaic system.

Proud to be building all homes to a Net Zero standard and the first completely Net-Zero Ready communities in Guelph, the company crafts each Terra View home to exact industry environmental specifications to drastically reduce energy consumption. In 2019, Terra View built 33 ENERGY STAR certified new homes in Ontario with a commitment to energy efficiency improvements beyond the ESNH Standard.

“ENERGY STAR Canada winners are building a sustainable, energy-efficient and resilient future. By reducing pollution, lowering bills and creating jobs, Terra View Homes is helping Canada shine,” said the Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources.

Terra View Homes is an active promoter of ENERGY STAR Canada and green building practices and has been the recipient of a number of awards related to sustainability in the company’s 25+ year history. Recently named the Green Builder of the Year (2020) by the Guelph and District Home Builders’ Association, Terra View was recognized for their dedication to building green, energy-efficient communities and their leadership in the green building sector.

For a complete list of winners or more information about the ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit: Natural Resources Canada.