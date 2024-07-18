The 2024 Canadian Homeowner Renovation Report findings released

“With the very high current cost of living burdening so many Canadians, we’re seeing a notable shift in homeowner behaviour,” said Michael Garrity, executive chair of Financeit.

“More and more Canadians are choosing to stay where they are, and instead invest in renovating their current homes rather than moving to a new one. We understand that enhancing one’s current living space can be a more economical and satisfying option in the long run.”