The Adelaide Project welcomes Nawleen Kaur as creative lighting specialist

TPL Lighting is proud to welcome Nawleen Kaur as the new Creative Lighting Specialist for The Adelaide Project. The Adelaide Project, a revolutionary studio concept conceived, curated, and designed by TPL Lighting, was born out of the belief that, as partners to the architecture and design community, lighting plays a collaborative role in working to elevate the overall design aesthetic. Located in the intimate setting of an elegant heritage home in Toronto’s vibrant King West neighbourhood, The Adelaide Project seeks to create an intimate approach to experiencing and learning about today’s most innovative lighting solutions.

Continuing to evolve, The Adelaide Project’s architectural lighting offerings have now expanded to include a curated selection of decorative lighting. With an intimate understanding of contextual applications of thoughtfully controlled lighting solutions, Nawleen and her team will provide clients with guidance in selecting the best lighting that matches the aesthetics of the space and elevates the human experience of its users.

“As we looked to reopen our doors to The Adelaide Project, we knew we had to surround ourselves with bright and brilliant minds from the Toronto design community,” says Dayna Bradley, President, TPL Lighting. “Since joining the team in January of this year, I have worked closely with co-owners Jennifer and Karolyn Pott to build a team of individuals that not only understand the commercial lighting industry but also possess the skill set to support our decorative lighting sector. As a registered interior designer, Nawleen’s understanding of the physical design world will help clients make informed design-centric lighting decisions.”

Nawleen brings with her 15 years of experience as an interior designer, most recently serving as a design firm’s workplace studio lead before taking on a role in consultative lighting sales. Since transitioning her focus to the lighting industry in 2020, she has proven to be a valuable resource for designers. Her sales and design background make her the perfect fit for serving as a client liaison at The Adelaide Project.

“Dayna and I have worked together since 2007, when she was in sales and I was working as an interior designer,” says Nawleen Kaur, Creative Lighting Specialist, TPL Lighting. “Over the past decade and a half, we have supported each other through our career growth. Today, it has come full circle and the timing could not be more aligned. Working at a female run lighting studio has proven to be a supportive and trusted space for us to push the boundaries of what is expected in our industry.”