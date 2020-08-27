The Buildings Show and BUILDEX Alberta go virtual

Given the uncertainties facing our industry in 2020 due to COVID-19, The Buildings Show and BUILDEX Alberta are coming together to provide a national digital platform that virtually connects more than 70,000 design, construction and real estate professionals across Canada at Buildings Week, November 30 – December 4. Powered by Buildings Canada and Informa Connect, Buildings Week provides opportunities for generating new business, continuing professional education, and reconnecting with peers to support the growth and development of our industry now and in the future.

The virtual event experience comprised of The Buildings Show | Construct Canada, PM Expo, HomeBuilder & Renovator Expo, World of Concrete Toronto Pavilion, and BUILDEX Alberta, offers everything our stakeholders have come to rely on from our face-to-face events, plus innovative features not possible from the in-person show.

Registration to the digital platform will open shortly and is free for industry trade professionals. The early bird deadline for discounted Education Programming expires Friday, November 13, 2020.