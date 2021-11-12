The Canadian Apprenticeship Forum announces National Leadership Development Program for Women in the Skilled Trades

The Canadian Apprenticeship Forum (CAF-FCA) will launch a new program to empower skilled trades advocates at the next Supporting Women in Trades Conference taking place June 2-3, 2022, in St. John’s NL.

The National Leadership Development Program for Women in the Skilled Trades is being developed in partnership with the Office to Advance Women Apprentices and will be available to all tradeswomen including Indigenous peoples, LGBTQ2S+ individuals, immigrants, persons with disabilities, and those from racialized groups. Participants will be guided by subject matter experts, learning effective strategies and gaining practical tips to empower them as leaders in their workplaces and the broader community. Special attention will be paid to how the learning can be applied in a skilled trades workplace. With improved knowledge about strategies to mentor, take on leadership roles on the job site and within their unions, communicate, resolve conflict, and speak with confidence, tradeswomen can be leaders and inspire young girls and other women to thrive in the skilled trades.

The National Leadership Development Program for Women in the Skilled Trades will be offered at no cost to tradeswomen and offered in a safe and respectful setting. CAF-FCA and Office to Advance Women Apprentices will work with industry, trades unions, government, and training institutions to support development and administration costs.