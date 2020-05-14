The Hammer COVID SPECIAL: Get It Delivered – Eamonn O’Rourke, RenoRun

May 14, 2020 by Canadian Contractor

We’re changing how we do things on jobsites: keeping workers apart, providing PPE and installing handwashing stations. But one of the big ways that coronavirus gets spread is just through people moving around. And with curbside deliveries only, the lineups and delays at the store can be significant. Luckily, there are site delivery services that can keep your crew on the job and away from the general public. Eamonn O’Rourke is the founder of one of these, and he told The Hammer how it works and how it helps.