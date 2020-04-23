Canadian Contractor

News

The Hammer episode #1: CERB Your Enthusiasm: Government relief for small businesses and how you can get it

Print this page

April 23, 2020 by Canadian Contractor

Bonny Koabel from AKR Consulting joins Canadian Contractor editor Patrick Flannery to tell us what federal programs are out there to help you, who can use them and how to access them. Bonny has been helping small businesses get government funding for many years and we need her talents now more than ever. Learn about CERB, CEWS, CEBA and other things that don’t even start with C.

Print this page


Related

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.