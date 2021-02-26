The Hammer Episode #11: What Inspectors Want – Steve Nason, Town of Rothesay, N.B.

Steve Nason is a building inspector in New Brunswick who has taken a special interest in windows and doors and the many issues around compliance with their codes and standards. It can be difficult for contractors to know when products meet their area’s regulations for things like energy efficiency and air/water ingress. Steve is here to help with some solid tips about using Fenestration Canada’s online calculator, reading labels and, mainly, providing the manufacturer’s quote sheets to building inspectors ahead of time so you know if the product passes muster before you buy and install. We also touch on some general issues of communication and enforcement and get into a couple other problem zones such as roof trusses and radon rough-ins.