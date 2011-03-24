The Hammer Episode #12: The Winds of Change – George Torok, Morrison Hershfield



Building codes and the standards they reference continue to shift with the ongoing concerns about climate change and the new weather conditions our fenestration will have to endure. One observation we hear frequently is that it doesn’t matter how energy-efficient products are if they are installed incorrectly. Enter the CSA A440.4 window and door installation standard. George Torok chairs the committee developing this standard and joins the Conversation to share the latest updates that will be incorporated in the National Building Code’s 2020 revisions. George also puts out the call for you to get involved with the process to make the next round up updates, which will be starting soon.