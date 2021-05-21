The Hammer Episode #14: Builders and Brews – Byron Brooks, Brookwright Developments

As event concepts go, Byron Brooks’ Builders and Brews has the twin advantages of simplicity and instant appeal. Let’s get together and drink craft beer. Brooks was inspired to launch his series of evening get-togethers for Calgary’s construction trades community when he saw how the local craft brewing industry collaborated to help each other with advice, labour and even supplies. So he joined forces with the brewers and started hosting casual events where contractors could get together, hear a short talk from an interesting speaker, then compare notes and lies over some wobbly pops. Byron joined The Hammer to tell us all about how it’s going, how he got the idea and how his background made him a fan of working with others in the trade.