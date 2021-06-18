The Hammer Episode #15: Better Than Doing It Yourself – Michelle Kaplan, Better Than New

Anyone in this business knows how to build things that work well and last a long time. That’s what contractors and renovators are good at. But what about all the other aspects of running a successful business? Sales and marketing? Administration? Customer communication? After-sales support? Michelle Kaplan came to the construction contracting world from the outside and quickly saw that small, independent contractors could use help in all these areas, and that homeowners would appreciate a one-stop-shop for trustworthy experts to do their jobs. Better Than New is Kaplan’s new venture in southwestern Ontario, and she joined The Hammer to explain her vision and where she’s hoping to take it in the future.