The Hammer episode #16: Having the Right Conversations about Net Zero – Gord Cooke, Building Knowledge

July 16, 2021
By Candian Contractor

Gord Cooke, CEO of Building Knowledge in Cambridge, Ont., doesn’t have much time for talk about ROI when it comes to justifying higher performance windows and other building products in residential construction. Do we talk about ROI when buying a TV? A car? For too long, Cooke says, we’ve bought into the paradigm that the only way to sell energy-efficient products is to convince homeowners that they will save more money on energy than the marginal sticker price on the product. That’s just one of the out-of-the-box insights Cooke drops in this month’s episode of The Hammer. Enjoy!

