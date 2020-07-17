Canadian Contractor

The Hammer episode #2: Get ‘Em Young – Ian Howcroft, Skills Ontario


July 17, 2020
By Canadian Contractor

How do we get young people interested in the trades? Ian Howcroft has some ideas and the organization he leads, Skills Ontario, is working hard in schools and through its Skills Challenge competition to seed the ground for our future workforce. In this episode, Canadian Contractor editor Patrick Flannery talks to Howcroft about how they’ve modified their programs to operate in the pandemic, possible future directions for apprenticeships, what draws kids to the trades and more.

Print this page

Related
Skills Ontario receives additional $5 million in support from the Ontario government
Skills Ontario to offer virtual summer camps
Skills Ontario debunks myths about skilled trades
500 of Canada's best young trades students and apprentices head to Skills Canada National Competition

Tags



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.