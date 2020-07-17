The Hammer episode #2: Get ‘Em Young – Ian Howcroft, Skills Ontario
July 17, 2020
July 17, 2020
How do we get young people interested in the trades? Ian Howcroft has some ideas and the organization he leads, Skills Ontario, is working hard in schools and through its Skills Challenge competition to seed the ground for our future workforce. In this episode, Canadian Contractor editor Patrick Flannery talks to Howcroft about how they’ve modified their programs to operate in the pandemic, possible future directions for apprenticeships, what draws kids to the trades and more.
