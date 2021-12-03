The Hammer Episode #21: Line of Site – Gavin Daly, Axis Communications

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type=bookmark class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

Keeping an eye (and ear) on your critical materials, equipment and personnel is more important than ever. Luckily, technology in site security systems is advancing quickly. Gavin Daly of Axis Communications joins The Hammer to talk about the principles of security systems: what are the objectives? What is possible and not possible? What threats and opportunities should you consider? He touches on the other uses of site surveillance, too, including controlling access, identifying safety risks and improving operations. With possibilities for audio pickup, networked speakers, low-light and high resolution cameras, facial recognition and remote monitoring, it’s not about getting a grainy black-and-white video picture any more.