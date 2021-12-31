The Hammer episode #22: 2021 in the rearview – Navneet Matharu, Canadian Contractor brand manager



Now for something completely different. Our brand manager, Navneet Matharu, joins The Hammer to take a look back at 2021, a look ahead to 2022 and a peek behind the curtain at what the Canadian Contractor B2B channel does and how it does it. Nav spends her days talking to your suppliers across the industry and thinking about how to help them communicate with you, so no one is better positioned to talk about the concerns and trends driving our business today. Happy New Year and all the best from the team at Canadian Contractor!