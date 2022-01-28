The Hammer Episode #23: Trading Up – Hon. Monte McNaughton, Ontario Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development

The Ontario Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, Monte McNaughton, joins The Hammer to explain the newly formed Skilled Trades Ontario agency, which replaces the Ontario College of Trades as the apprenticeship and skilled trades regulator for the province. He gets into the need to replace OCOT and the priorities for the new organization, and shares some thoughts on the importance of growing the trades. Then, Gord Wornoff, Canadian Contractor writer, contractor and shop teacher, joins the podcast to break down the Minister’s comments and offer his take on how skilled trades are regulated and developed in Ontario.