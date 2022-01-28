Canadian Contractor

The Hammer Episode #23: Trading Up – Hon. Monte McNaughton, Ontario Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development


January 28, 2022
By Canadian Contractor

The Ontario Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, Monte McNaughton, joins The Hammer to explain the newly formed Skilled Trades Ontario agency, which replaces the Ontario College of Trades as the apprenticeship and skilled trades regulator for the province. He gets into the need to replace OCOT and the priorities for the new organization, and shares some thoughts on the importance of growing the trades. Then, Gord Wornoff, Canadian Contractor writer, contractor and shop teacher, joins the podcast to break down the Minister’s comments and offer his take on how skilled trades are regulated and developed in Ontario.

Print this page

Related
Skills Ontario’s Jennifer Green appointed as youth advisor in new committee for Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development
The Hammer episode #2: Get ‘Em Young – Ian Howcroft, Skills Ontario
Skills Ontario applauds and supports Government of Ontario’s Skills Development Fund to boost economic recovery
Skills Ontario receives additional $5 million in support from the Ontario government

Tags



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.