The Hammer Episode #24: All In This Together: Jennifer Khan, EllisDon

Jennifer Khan is EllisDon’s director of diversity and inclusion. She joined The Hammer to talk about why one of Canada’s largest general contractors has devoted serious resources to furthering the cause of greater acceptance of all identify groups in workplaces and the industry. We touch on just what diversity and inclusion means and how EllisDon is trying to advance the cause. We get into some assessment of the scale of the problem of intolerance in Canada and where the industry could improve. We discuss hiring quotas and whether they are a part of a diversity and inclusion strategy. And we talk about some things that contractors smaller than EllisDon can do to make their workplaces more inclusive.