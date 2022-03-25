The Hammer Episode #25: The Case Against Tax Fraud – Mike Yorke, Carpenters District Council of Ontario

We all hate taxes. But is there a case to be made that contractors should pay what the law says they owe? Mike Yorke, director of public affairs for the Carpenters District Council of Ontario joins The Hammer to talk about the CDCO’s No Tax Fraud awareness raising campaign and make his argument for contractors playing it above board, especially when it comes to larger projects and payroll taxes. He talks about the billions that tax fraud costs the Ontario government annually and the unsavoury practices, such as human smuggling, that can accompany tax evasion practices. He also addresses some of the common objections to his position. Enjoy!