The Hammer Episode #27: What’s In The NBC? – Gord Cooke, Building Knowledge

Slow clap for the 2020 National Building Code and National Energy Building Code that have been released at last after long delay. Gord Cooke of Building Knowledge joins The Hammer to explain what’s in the new model codes for window and door providers, especially the tiered energy efficiency requirements that will probably soon be the law throughout the land. We’ve known about much of this for some time, but now it’s here to inform our product designs for years to come.

