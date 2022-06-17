The Hammer Episode #28: Building Ontario – Luca Bucci, Ontario Home Builders Association

Recorded the day after Ontario returned Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives to majority government, Luca Bucci, CEO of the OHBA, joined The Hammer to register the association’s official reaction to the new government and share his thoughts on what should happen and what might happen going forward. He talks about why the OHBA is overall excited and positive about the PCs returning to power. The topic of housing prices and supply was important in the election and Bucci has ideas about things the new government might do to resolve the bottlenecks to development, including moving municipalities past the notion that development is always bad for the environment. Bucci is supportive of the efforts to reform skilled trades governance in Ontario and thinks there are things the government and the OHBA can do together to promote youth participation in the trades.