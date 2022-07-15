The Hammer Episode #29: Energy Efficient Renovations In the Codes – Frank Lohmann, CHBA

We’ve watched the codes and standards tighten for years now, requiring windows and doors installed into new builds to meet ever-higher performance metrics for air/water ingress and insulating value. And they will continue to tighten as Canada’s code authorities follow the federal Roadmap to make all new buildings built in Canada meet net-zero energy performance standards by 2030. But what about the inefficient existing buildings out there that represent a far larger proportion of the homes in the country and therefore a much bigger impact to carbon emissions? Never fear, regulators have not forgotten about them. Frank Lohmann, director of building science for the Canadian Home Builders Association, joins The Hammer to talk about plans to create an existing buildings section of the National Building Code by 2025, which will focus on energy-efficiency requirement for renovations.