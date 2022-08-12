Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Contractor   

The Hammer Episode #30:The Future of Apprenticeship – Robert Bronk, Ontario Construction Secretariat

Canadian Contractor Podcasts

The Ontario government has announced a string of programs and restructurings aimed at improving and promoting skilled trades training. Robert Bronk is CEO of the Ontario Construction Secretariat, an agency that acts as a forum for construction contractors and construction unions to work together. As such, he has some great perspectives on the state of skilled trades learning and the apprenticeship system. In this episode, he talks about the new Ontario initiatives; how our apprenticeship system is viewed around the world; what is working and not working; how the education system has let skilled trades languish; and the intersection between apprenticeship and unionization.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
The Hammer Episode #23: Trading Up – Hon. Monte McNaughton, Ontario Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development
The Hammer episode #2: Get ‘Em Young – Ian Howcroft, Skills Ontario
The Hammer Episode #28: Building Ontario – Luca Bucci, Ontario Home Builders Association
The Hammer Episode #25: The Case Against Tax Fraud – Mike Yorke, Carpenters District Council of Ontario

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.