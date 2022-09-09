The Hammer Episode #31: Your Money Back – Bonny Koabel, AKR Consulting

There are more government rebate programs out there than you can shake a stick at. Luckily, Bonny Koabel of AKR Consulting has a whole basket of sticks and spends most of her time shaking them at the various government agencies so you don’t have to. Bonny joins The Hammer to explain three national rebate programs that can give substantial money back to homeowners building custom homes and renovating existing homes. Passing along this information to your customers could help overcome sticker shock and smooth the rails to a higher-value sale.