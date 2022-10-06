Canadian Contractor

The Hammer Episode #32: Your Money Back Part 2 – Bonny Koabel, AKR Consulting

There are more government rebate programs out there than you can shake a stick at. Luckily, Bonny Koabel of AKR Consulting has a whole basket of sticks and spends most of her time shaking them at the various government agencies so you don’t have to. Bonny joins The Hammer to discuss the $547.5 million of funding that the Government of Canada has recently announced that offers everyone from provinces to small businesses incentives for the purchase or lease of eligible vehicles. This episode of The Hammer is brought to you by Lepage – TiteFoam.

