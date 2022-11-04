The Hammer Episode #33: Managing Expectations – Steve Ryan, MMI Professional Services

Canadian Contractor author of the Ryan Report, Steve Ryan, joins The Hammer to share his thoughts on inflation, interest rates, housing prices and labour…all the big economic topics challenging us all. Why are expectations worse than inflation itself? Why do the prices of houses go down as the prices of everything else rise? Will workers be asking for more in the months ahead? Is there a recession on the horizon? Ryan delves into all that and more from his perspective as a long-time business consultant to Canadian construction company owners.