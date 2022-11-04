Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Contractor   

The Hammer Episode #33: Managing Expectations – Steve Ryan, MMI Professional Services

Canadian Contractor Podcasts

Canadian Contractor author of the Ryan Report, Steve Ryan, joins The Hammer to share his thoughts on inflation, interest rates, housing prices and labour…all the big economic topics challenging us all. Why are expectations worse than inflation itself? Why do the prices of houses go down as the prices of everything else rise? Will workers be asking for more in the months ahead? Is there a recession on the horizon? Ryan delves into all that and more from his perspective as a long-time business consultant to Canadian construction company owners.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
The Hammer Episode #11: What Inspectors Want – Steve Nason, Town of Rothesay, N.B.
The Hammer Episode #9: The Arch of Pandemic – Suzanne Bernier, SB Crisis Consulting
The Hammer episode #22: 2021 in the rearview – Navneet Matharu, Canadian Contractor brand manager
The Hammer Special Episode: Buy Now, Pay Later – Michael Garrity, FinanceIt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.