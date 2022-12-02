The Hammer Episode #34: Meet The New Guy – Adam Freill, Canadian Contractor editor

Canadian Contractor

It’s a fond farewell to you from Patrick Flannery, editor of the Canadian Contractor B2B channels for the past 2 ½ years. But your magazine and this podcast will be in the very capable hands of Adam Freill, a veteran media professional with background in a variety of construction sectors. Freill joins The Hammer to introduce himself and talk about the role of B2B media in our businesses; the big trends he sees in the industry; and his plans for 2023 and beyond.

