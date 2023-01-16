The Hammer Episode #35: The application of Insulating Concrete Forms – Brian Corder, BuildBlock Building Systems and the ICFMA

Insulating Concrete Forms (ICFs) have been around for more than 40 years. Essentially used to create a sandwich of concrete between two layers of closed-cell extruded polystyrene foam, the applications for ICF have continued to evolve over the years. In addition to their use for basements and foundation walls, Canadian builders are now using the technology to go up several storeys as well. To learn more about the possibilities, The Hammer staff caught up with Brian Corder, CEO and president of BuildBlock Building Systems and chair of the Marketing Committee of the Insulating Concrete Forms Manufacturers Association (ICFMA), to get him to share some great insights, and some technical details.