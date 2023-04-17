The Hammer Episode #37: Enbridge HER+ with Bonny Koabel, Access Rebates

By Canadian Contractor
The Hammer Episode #37: Enbridge HER+ with Bonny Koabel, Access RebatesCanadian Contractor Podcasts
With greener homes on the rise, so is government funding for financial assistance. In this edition of the podcast, Kaitlin Secord, the new editor of Canadian Contractor is joined by Bonny Kaobel of Access Rebates to discuss Enbridge’s Home Energy Rebate program, energy audits, the Greener Home Loan program, and how knowledge about these funding programs can help contractors and homeowners alike.
