The Hammer Episode #38: Renovating in today’s economy – Owen Thompson and Marilena Tricarico of RenoAssistance

In this edition of The Hammer, editor Kaitlin Secord sits down with Owen Thompson and Marilena Tricarico of Desjardin’s RenoAssistance to discuss their annual Renovation Intentions survey results and what these results can teach contractors. We also chat about strategy for navigating renovations in today’s economy and climate.

