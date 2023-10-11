The Hammer Episode #39: The importance of apprentices – with Robert Bronk, CEO of the Ontario Construction Secretariat

As labour and employment pressures build in the construction industry with impending retirements and an influx of projects, apprentices are more important now than ever. In this episode of the Hammer, we are joined by Robert Bronk, CEO of the Ontario Construction Secretariat, to discuss importance of apprenticeships to the future of Ontario’s construction industry and how the unionized sector is investing on training for apprentices. Bronk and editor Kaitlin Secord also chat about the benefits and obstacles of apprentices, and tools and resources available to both employers and apprentices.