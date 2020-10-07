Canadian Contractor

The Hammer episode #4: New Stars – Shir Magen and Megan Oldfield of HomeStars


October 7, 2020
By Patrick Flannery

With the retirement of founder Nancy Peterson, there are new stars in the HomeStars sky. Shir Magen and Megan Oldfield have taken over and they have big plans to expand Canada’s largest online contractor directory service. We talk about how HomeStars works to verify their database of 60,000 trusted contractors and connect the right contractor to the right job. The touchy topic of online reviews is broached, and Shir and Megan have some good tips for contractors looking to use the internet to overcome some of the obstacles of the pandemic.

