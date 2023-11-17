Canadian Contractor

The Hammer Episode #40: On the rise: heat pumps – with Austin Harvey, ECCO Supply

Canadian Contractor Podcasts

In the latest edition of The Hammer, we are joined by Austin Harvey, residential territory manager for ECCO Supply, to discuss heat pumps. Harvey touches on the reason behind the growing popularity of heat pumps, key considerations and factors for contractors considering heat pump installations, as well as pitfall and reluctancies. Harvey also discusses effective ways that contractors can help clients choose the best pump for their home.

