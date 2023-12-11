Canadian Contractor

The Hammer Episode #41: Let’s talk support – with Melanie Winter and Lea Valcourt, Support Ontario Youth

Facing a dynamic shift in every facet, the construction industry find itself in need of a revamping when it comes to the future of its workforce. From Support Ontario Youth, interim executive director Melanie Winter and program management lead Lea Valcourt join this episode of the Hammer to chat about their organization and its initiatives in supporting the future of construction labour. Winter and Valcourt touch on the crucial role that relationship building plays in progressing in the industry and share success stories of their boot camps. They also discuss adaptability and the key goals, priorities and future of Support Ontario Youth.

