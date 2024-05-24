The Hammer Episode #45: What’s in the NBC? Roofing Edition – Troy Ferreira, CRCA

By Canadian Contractor
The Hammer Episode #45: What’s in the NBC? Roofing Edition – Troy Ferreira, CRCACanadian Contractor Podcasts
We continue our series on updates to the National Building Code with Troy Ferreira, technical director for the Canadian Roofing Contractors Association. Ferreira has been involved with commenting and proposing revisions for the 2020 NBC, which has just come into effect nationally but is still being revised. We touch on new language affecting fire protection for spray foam, open cell spray foam requirements, asphalt core boards, snow loads, air tightness, energy efficiency and other topics.
