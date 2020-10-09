The Hammer Episode #5: Expanding Possibilities – Simon Baker and Doug Brady, Huntsman Building Solutions

Following the environmental concerns raised in the Montreal and Kyoto protocols, spray foam companies were challenged to act proactively. They have emerged perhaps stronger than ever with new chemistry that does not harm the ozone layer or contribute to climate change. And, happily, the new formulations may actually make spray foam insulation easier to apply. We spoke with Simon Baker and Doug Brady about the new possibilities of spray foam insulation, it’s effectiveness as residential and commercial insulation and the need for proper training and certification for spray foam contractors.