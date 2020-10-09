Canadian Contractor

The Hammer Episode #5: Expanding Possibilities – Simon Baker and Doug Brady, Huntsman Building Solutions


October 9, 2020
By Canadian Contractor

Following the environmental concerns raised in the Montreal and Kyoto protocols, spray foam companies were challenged to act proactively. They have emerged perhaps stronger than ever with new chemistry that does not harm the ozone layer or contribute to climate change. And, happily, the new formulations may actually make spray foam insulation easier to apply. We spoke with Simon Baker and Doug Brady about the new possibilities of spray foam insulation, it’s effectiveness as residential and commercial insulation and the need for proper training and certification for spray foam contractors.

Print this page

Related
Huntsman unveils spray polyurethane foam business name: Huntsman Building Solutions
The Hammer episode #2: Get ‘Em Young – Ian Howcroft, Skills Ontario
The Hammer episode #4: New Stars – Shir Magen and Megan Oldfield of HomeStars
What should Simon do? Your answers

Tags



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.